LEAKED images of LG V30 show metal back and fingerprint sensor; all you want to know

LG V30 will be launched on August 31. (Droidlife)

With every release, LG and actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s company, HITRECORD, join hands and invite participants to create videos with new LG products. This time too a new product was used to create fun videos. The launch date of the latest LG V30 was announced on Tuesday as August 31. However, the video submissions gave away the V30 away much sooner, according to Gadgets 360. A few weeks ago the blueprint of the new phone was leaked and tech blog Droidlife could easily spot the LG V30 in the videos. The LG V30 is a dual camera phone with a metallic back and a fingerprint sensor, according to the reports. There is also a V branding at the rear end of the phone. The front side of it has a 6-inch POLED FullVision display. The rounded corners are much like the previous LG G6 and Q6 phones.

According to Droidlife, the LG V30 looks more polished than any of the previous models in the recent past. The LG V30 will have 18:9 aspect ratio which will cover 109 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space and support HDR10, Gadgets360 reported. The LG V30 will not support a secondary display and will be run on Snapdragon 835 system on a chip. With dimensions of 151.4×75.2×7.4mm, the smartphone will run on a 3200mAh battery.

The LG V30 will have storage options of 32 GB, 64 GB and 128 GB. A ‘save the date’ invite was sent by LG with the theme Lights. Camera. Action. branded over the phone’s back. The LG V30 will be launched in Berlin, Germany and may be a pre-IFA 2017 event, the report said.