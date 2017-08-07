LEAKED image of Pixel 2, Pixel XL 2: HTC, LG make flagship phones for Google

A striking change in the new Pixel phones is the ratio between the glass cover (Venturebeat)

Google Pixel phones are set to launch in September or October this year. Recently some leaks have revealed the features of Pixel XL 2 and Pixel 2 or Pixel and Pixel XL. Codenamed Walleye and Taimen, the phones will have a single rear camera and stereo speakers, according to India Today. The leaked images were provided by Evan Bass of VentureBeat and were later given a better resolution by a Reddit user. A striking change in the new Pixel phones is the ratio between the glass cover, which is thinner now, and the metal part. In 2016, HTC made both Pixel and Pixel XL, whereas this year the Taiwanese company will only make Pixel or Walleye. The Pixel XL 2 will be made by LG now, which made the Nexus series. According to India Today, Pixel will benefit from LG’s screen technology.

While the Pixel and Pixel XL have good cameras, the lack of portrait mode in the new phones may not give them any advantage over Apple, which has mastered the feature. Former Google VP Vic Gundotra has recently emphasized on this feature of the iPhones that is widely acclaimed and makes it three to four years ahead of Android. The report claims that since it’s a flagship device, the processor will be the same – Snapdragon 835 and the phones will have 4GB RAM with 32 GB internal storage.