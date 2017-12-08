Laptop batteries that last 20 hrs! Snapdragon 835 chipset brings mobile phone tech to big gadgets

HP unveiled their new 2-in-1 laptop called HP ENVY x2. The Snapdragon 835 based Windows detachable laptop is said to have an incredible up to 20 hours of battery life.

In one of the more interesting tie-ups it has been revealed that Microsoft has joined hands with mobile phone chipset manufacturer Qualcomm in order to get next-gen tech into the new PCs. At Snapdragon Tech Summit on December 7, the two announced that they are working on ‘Always Connected PCs’, which means together they will be developing laptops that will run with Snapdragon 835 on Windows 10. The chip already powers almost every of Android flagship smartphone like Samsung S8 and S8 Plus and Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, even the OnePlus 5T. Both the companies say that a combination of the powerful chipset and the Windows 10 operating system will make way for a battery life of a whopping 20 hours or more on laptops.

In fact, manufacturers like Asus, HP and Lenovo have started developing convertible laptops which combines the best of both worlds. Asus and HP have unveiled their laptops and Lenovo’s laptop with Snapdragon 835 is slated for the CES 2018 release on January 9.

On December 6, Asus announced their first 2-in-1 convertible laptop, NovaGo which is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset. The company claims that the laptop will be the world’s first Gigabit LTE laptop. But the bewitching fact is that the laptop is supposed to have 22 hours of battery life. Asus claims that the battery can last up to 30 days on standby. It comes in two storage variants – one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage and the other with 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. While the 4GB RAM version is priced at $599, the 8GB RAM version is priced at $799. As for the Indian market, the laptop maker has not said anything about availability.

At the event, Qualcomm also announced their next generation of mobile chipset, the Snapdragon 845. The new chipset will have Semi-custom ARM Cortex – Kryo 385. It will be an octa-core chipset with 4 cores at 2.8GHz (Cortex-A75) while the other 4 cores will be powered by 1.7GHz (Cortex-A55). The GPU on the new chipset is Adreno 630.

Even HP unveiled their new 2-in-1 laptop called HP ENVY x2. The Snapdragon 835 based Windows detachable laptop is said to have an incredible up to 20 hours of battery life.

HP ENVY x2 comes with a 12.3-inch touchscreen which is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 4. It is made of CNC machined aluminium and is .9 mm thick There is also an integrated stand that can be adjusted from 110- to 150-degrees.