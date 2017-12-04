Kult Ambition smartphone launched under Rs 6,000, packs 13 MP camera, fingerprint scanner

There is 13MP rear autofocus (AF) camera with flash and 5MP selfie camera with flash. (Kult Ambition)

Boosting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Make In India’ initiative, a new domestic telecom brand Kult has entered the market. The brand belongs to the Optiemus group and on Monday it launched a budget smartphone called “Ambition”. The price for the pocket-friendly phone has been kept at just a notch below Rs 6000. But for this price, the device offers a lot. A 5-inch ON-CELL HD IPS display paired with a MediaTek MTK6737 chipset. The phone will be available on Amazon.in from December 11.

The director of the brand Nitesh Gupta said, “Kult Ambition is best suited to the needs of a youngster who is a 24X7 digital native, seeking to serve all his entertainment and information needs through his device.” The director said this in a statement. A MediaTek MTK6737 chipset is paired with 3GB RAM to make the process smooth and swift and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded by up to another 32GB via microSD card slot.

There is 13MP rear autofocus (AF) camera with flash and 5MP selfie camera with flash. The device runs Android Nougat 7.0 operating system (OS) out of the box. Some other connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and also has OTG support.

The phone’s price is such that it is in direct competition with one of the best sellers of Xiaomi, the Redmi 4A. Even a Micromax Canvas Xp 4G and Micromax Canvas lite 5 which are considerably higher-end devices with an older launch date. The only aspect of this phone that gives it an edge from its competitors is the Android Nougat update.

The phone comes with pre-installed Amazon.in app, Amazon Prime Video, Opera mini, Go2pay to recharge/Pay mobile bill. The phone also has a fingerprint scanner which gives the phone an additional edge as other devices at this price point do not have such a feature.