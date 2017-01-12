Kent Alps Air Purifier: Make your room clean and healthy

Homegrown water and air purifier brand Kent RO Systems has introduced yet another model of its air purifier range.

THE last weekend was a cold and windy one in most parts of northern India, with rain and overcast skies and a significant drop in pollution levels in Delhi region. But the fact remains that air quality in the capital is deteriorating day by day. While air pollution is a topic of discussion at most gatherings, the great Delhi smog in November 2016 actually made people experience the health impact wherein most people started facing respiratory challenges.

Homegrown water and air purifier brand Kent RO Systems has introduced yet another model of its air purifier range, christened as Kent Alps—HEPA air purifiers. This HEPA technology-based model retails for R21,633 and promises to remove dangerous particulates from our living and work places. Let us check some of its key features and performance.

Out of the box, the Kent Alps air purifier comes across as a elegant piece of equipment that is pleasing to the eye. Therefore, you can place it anywhere you like—in the living room, bedroom or even at your workplace, provided there is a need for it. The best thing I liked about this air purifier is its portability and ease of use. There’s even a child lock feature, so one need not worry with children in the household.

The Kent Alps air purifier is suitable for room sizes up to 430 square feet. That means you can purify your living room and lobby with this purifier ideally. I must point out that while there are numerous air purifiers available in the market, seasoned industry people emphasise that one should ideally opt for HEPA technology-based air purifiers. The reason is simple: HEPA filters have the efficiency to catch and trap indoor carcinogens particles like PM 2.5 particulates, pollen, allergens, surface adhering mould, fine dust and clinging odours like cigarette smoke, foul smells or pet odour.

The air purifier comes with a higher clean air delivery rate (CADR) and higher capacity of 400 m3/hour which is ideal for an area of up to 430 sq feet. It incorporates features such as intelligent air quality monitoring, and filter replacement indicators and low noise operations. It uses a combination of purification systems as well as a set of filters. The three stage filtration process gives you a very good level of air purification. Its primary filter acts as a first line of defense and removes large and visible pollutants such as large particle dust, cobwebs, debris, human and pet hair.

Then comes the activated carbon filter, which removes any smell. Lastly, the anti-bacterial coated HEPA (high efficiency particulate arrestor) filter catches and traps carcinogenic particles such as bacteria, pollen, allergens, mould, dust, etc.