Karbonn Titanium Frames S7 with Airtel cashback offer launched: Price, specifications

Domestic handset maker Karbonn Mobiles on Monday launched its “Titanium Frames S7” budget Android smartphone in India for Rs 6,999.

“Our latest offering is targeted towards the millennials who like to have a smartphone which is not just a high performance device but a one stop solution for their daily needs,” Shashin Devsare, Executive Director, Karbonn Mobiles, said in a statement.

Available on e-commerce platform Shopclues, the device runs Android 7.0 Nougat Operating System (OS) and is powered by a 1.45 Ghz quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 128 GB.

The smartphone comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based personal assistant named “Niki.AI” which gives users the option to use services like payments, recharges, movie ticketing, health and home services through its channel partners, the company said.

This device sports a 5.5-inche HD display with 2.5D curved glass.

Powered by a 3,000mAh battery, the smartphone is designed to last all day long on a single charge, the company claimed.

The 4G-VoLTE device comes with a launch offer from telecom service provider Airtel with a cash back of Rs 2,000.