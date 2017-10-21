Jio Diwali Dhamaka offer: Now, get double data, unlimited STD, local calls in Rs 149

Big gift for Jio subscribers.

On the occasion of Diwali festivity, Reliance Jio has given a big gift to its subscribers. Now, subscribers of Rs 149 plan will get 4GB of data for each billing cycle of 28 days under the new scheme ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ compared to 2GB being offered at present.

Moreover, Jio has also reduced recharge tariff for lower denomination and short-term plans besides offering data benefits under the schemes. Jio has introduced plan for Rs 52 with one-week validity and Rs 98 with 2 weeks that will offer its customers free voice, SMS, unlimited data (0.15 GB daily), as per its

website.

All plans of Jio will continue to offer unlimited voice calls even during roaming.

Moreover, the Rs 459 plan will offer Jio customers unlimited services at 1GB high speed data per day for 84 days for prepaid users followed by data at curtailed speed, along with unlimited voice calling and access to Jio apps.

Jio

Jio stormed into the highly competitive telecom sector last September with a six-month promotional offer of free voice and data, which has helped it mobilise 125 million users.

According to Mukesh Ambani, before Jio’s launch, India was 155th in the world in mobile broadband penetration and now, India is number 1 in mobile data consumption and well on its way to becoming number 1 in mobile broadband penetration in coming months.