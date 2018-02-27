Jio VoLTE services now rolling out to this smartphone; here are details

HTC 10 comes with 5.2-inch Quad-HD display, 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage

HTC 10 has started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo in India after a short glitch that caused the suspension of the previous rollout last month. The Android 8.0 Oreo update will reach the HTC 10 devices in India bringing support for the Jio VoLTE services. The company confirmed the rollout on Twitter and said that the users can straight away visit the update settings of the HTC 10 and install the update. After the update, the HTC 10 users will be able to make TrueHD calls over the Voice-over-LTE network of Reliance Jio.

In a tweet posted on Monday, HTC India made the announcement regarding the rollout of the Android 8.0 Oreo. The Android 8.0 Oreo update will update the firmware version to 3.18.400.2 and is 1.43GB in size, so it is advisable to use Wi-Fi network to avoid mobile data charges. The update will bring many features to the HTC 10 such as the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, better battery consumption and optimisation, notification dots, notification channels, background activity limit, better multi-window support, and more. The Android 8.0 Oreo update will also bring the support for Jio VoLTE services that have been missing on the HTC 10 for a long time.

Almost every smartphone today comes with support for VoLTE services, not only for Jio but for other major networks including Airtel and Vodafone that recently began rolling out their VoLTE services. While the Android 8.0 Oreo update for HTC 10 brings Jio VoLTE support, it is not clear when the support for VoLTE services of other networks will be pushed.

For the specifications, the HTC 10 comes with 5.2-inch Quad-HD display, 1.6GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded via microSD card. It bears a 12-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash while a 5-megapixel camera sits on the front. The smartphone comes with 3000mAh battery under the hood. It costs Rs 33,990 in India.