Jio tops 4G download speeds in January, beating Airtel, Vodafone, and Idea

Jio topped the list with 21.3 Mbps average download speed

Reliance Jio has topped the chart of fastest 4G telecom operators with an average peak download speed of 21.3 megabit per second (Mbps) on its network in January, according to a TRAI report. Jio’s 4G download speed was more than two times of rival Airtel’s average peak speed of 8.8Mbps in the reported month, according to the data published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on MySpeed Portal.

Vodafone and Idea Cellular registered download speeds of 7.2Mbps and 6.8Mbps respectively. Aditya Birla group firm Idea Cellular, however, topped the chart in terms of 4G upload speed. The download speed plays an important role when a user watches any video, browse Internet, access emails and a good upload speed is required when a user wants to share data like images, videos and any other file through email or social media applications.

Idea registered average peak upload speed of 6.9Mbps in January. It was followed by Vodafone which registered peak upload speed of 5.5Mbps. Reliance Jio and Airtel’s upload speed was 4.5Mbps and 3.9Mbps respectively. The average speed has been computed by TRAI based on data it collects with help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.