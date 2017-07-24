Jio Phone: Will you get unlimited data after buying Reliance 4G feature phone? Remove all your doubts here

Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of Jio Phone.

A lot of people who are interested in buying a Jio phone are seeking more information on data plans. According to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, they will provide unlimited data on the phone for Rs 153 per month. Now, people are confused about what all they will get in Rs 153 plans. First of all, consumers must know that Rs 153 plan is a dedicated scheme for Jio Phone only – this means it won’t apply in your existing Jio SIM. Also, Mukesh Ambani has said that Jio will give unlimited data but according to famous tech Youtuber Technical Guruji there is a daily limit of 500 MB with high speed after this speed will be reduced to 128 kbps but you can continue to use the internet. Also, there is another plan in Jio phone – Rs 309. In this 309 plan, users will get 1 GB high-speed data and thereafter the speed will be reduced to 128 kbps.

Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced the launch of Jio and offered life-long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. Ambani, who had taken the telecom sector by surprise with free voice calls and data last year, announced the next leap at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting.

The phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500.

This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on the return of the phone, he said, adding that the price of the phone will be effective zero.

The JioPhone will be available for user testing in beta mode from August 15