Jio Phone Killer? Xiaomi set to launch Desh Ka Smartphone on November 30

Xiaomi Redmi phone will launch in the Indian market on November 30. (Twitter)

Xiaomi has teased a new Redmi mobile dubbed as ‘Desh ka smartphone’. The company’s India head Manu Kumar Jain posted a tweet sharing the information. The new Redmi device will launch in the Indian market on November 30. The Xiaomi mobile is expected to be an India exclusive device which will go on sale in the first week of December. Jain posted an image on Twitter along with the caption: “Desh ke Liye a rahan hain #DeshKaSmartphone. A new phone for #Bharat ???????? is coming soon! RT and help spread the word.” The hashtag has resulted in rumours that the new device will be a budget smartphone or possibly a feature phone. The tagline is quite close the Reliance Jio’s “India ka smartphone” line for the JioPhone and this has in itself raised a number of possibilities about the Chinese company’s intentions here.

Last week, Jain had tweeted photos of himself travelling in Indian villages. He had said in those tweets the company hoped to launch a product that could help out people living in the rural areas. This has given rise to the speculation that Xiaomi may take on the Reliance Jio Phone, which is also aimed at the rural population which still cannot afford a smartphone. However, at this moment, Xiaomi has not given any official statement regarding the device. But it is expected that the new Redmi phone will be its cheapest device in the Indian market.

The company’s cheapest device in India is the Redmi 4A. It comes at a price of Rs 5,999. Xiaomi is known to give decent features at a lower price range, and that has made its phone hugely popular in India. Now that Xiaomi has teased a ‘Desh ka smartphone’, we can expect that the price can go down even further. It is also possible that the company may go the Airtel and Vodafone way, where specific smartphones come with bundled data offers.

Xiaomi has been increasingly focussing on India, as it has been bringing out Made in India devices, launching Mi Home stores, etc regularly. As of now, Xiaomi is tied with Samsung at the top position in the Indian smartphone market, based on IDC data. Now, if it manages to bring out a popular budget device, Xiaomi could cement its place in the country.