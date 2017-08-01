Jio Phone impact? Intex launches its first 4G enable VoLTE feature phone; prices start from Rs 700

Is it a Reliance Jio phone impact?

Is it a Reliance Jio phone impact? Intex on Tuesday launched its first 4G enable VoLTE feature phone called Turbo+ 4G in India. The launch by Intex comes weeks after Mukesh Ambani announced to launch Jio Phone. Intex has launched this 4G-enabled feature phone as a part of company’s Navratna series. The series includes eight other 2G phone models in the price range of Rs 700 to Rs 1500, according to a report in The Indian Express. Intex Turbo+ 4G comes with a 2.4-inch QVGA display. It runs KaiOS software and is powered by a Dual-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage. Also, this Intex phone supports an expandable memory of up to 32GB. Moreover, the 4G-enabled VoLTe feature phone has a 2MP rear camera and VGA front shooter. As far as the battery is concerned, it has 2000mAh of back up.

According to the IE report, Intex’s eight other 2G-feature phone models are further divided into ECO series, Turbo series, and Ultra series. Intex ECO series phones sport a 1.8-inch QQVGA display however rest of the series models have 2.4 inch display.

Earlier, Mukesh Ambani had announced the launch of Jio phone, offering life-long free voice calls bundled with 4G data streaming at an effective price of zero. Ambani, who had taken the telecom sector by surprise with free voice calls and data last year, announced the next leap at the company’s 40th shareholder meeting. The Jio phone, targeted at 50 crore feature phone users in the country, will be available for pre-booking from August 24 on payment of a refundable security deposit of Rs 1,500. This deposit will be refunded after 36 months on return of the phone, he said, adding that the price of the phone will be effective zero.