Jio Phone booking on mind? These 4G smartphones from Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL available cheap now

Reliance Jio Phone has several rivals now. Jio had launched the 4G VoLTE enabled feature phone aimed at Indians who still cannot afford a smartphone. However, in order to counter the Jio mobile, incumbents like Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL have come up with their own cheap smartphones. While the Jio Phone is a feature phone with 4G capability, the devices launched by rivals are essentially smartphones. On Tuesday, Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Intex Technologies to launch a range of affordable 4G smartphones starting at an effective price of Rs 1,649. This is Airtel’s third tie-up with a domestic handset maker under its strategy to encourage 2G subscribers to opt for entry-level 4G smartphones.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone, and BSNL have jumped on the bandwagon of cheap 4G phones in India. Targetting this segment Jio Phone, Airtel Karbonn A40, Airtel Celkon Smart 4G, Vodafone Micromax Bharat 2 Ultra, and BSNL Micromax Bharat 1 are trying to lure in the people who are still not connected to the world of internet. Earlier, Airtel had partnered with Karbonn and Celkon to launch entry-level 4G smartphones effectively priced at Rs 1,399 and Rs 1,349, respectively. In the latest tie-up with Intex, Airtel launched the Aqua Lions N1 smartphone that will be available to subscribers at an effective price of `1,649, compared with the market price of Rs 3,799. It also launched another affordable phone called Intex Aqua A4 that comes at an effective price of Rs 1,999, against the market price of Rs 4,999

Here is a comparison of Jio Phone, Airtel mobiles, Vodafone smartphone, and BSNL device:

Airtel Intex Aqua Lions N1 and Intex Aqua A4 specs: The dual SIM 4G smartphone is powered by MTK chipset with a 4-inch full touch WVGA screen, 2MP rear and front VGA camera, 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage, which is expandable up to 128GB. Intex Aqua A4, priced at Rs 1,999, is powered by 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM and an 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 64GB. It has a 5MP primary camera on the rear and a 2MP front shooter.

Jio Phone specs: Google has recently announced that the Jio Phone will have the Assistant now. The Jio Phone features a 2.4-inch QVGA display (320 x 240 pixels). It has a dual-core processor which is either Spreadtrum 9820A or Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 210. The phone has 512MB RAM on board and 4GB onboard storage. The microSD storage support is 128GB and there is a separate slot for this. The phone has a front camera which is VGA resolution, and the rear camera is 2MP. The battery is 2000 mAh.

Vodafone Bharat 2 Ultra Specs: The Micromax Bharat-2 Ultra sports a 4-inch WVGA display (480×800 pixels) and runs the Android Marshmallow operating system. The handset is powered by the 1.3GHz quad-core Spreadtrum SC9832 processor with 512MB RAM and has 4GB internal storage. The handset will have a 2-megapixel rear camera and VGA front camera and features camera modes such as scene, frame and burst. Micromax Bharat-2 Ultra is powered by a 1300mAh battery.

Airtel Karbonn A40 specs: Karbonn A40 Indian is a 4G smartphone that supports dual SIM slot. It comes pre-loaded with Airtel’s suite of apps like MyAirtel, Airtel TV, and Wynk Music. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz processor with 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. The memory is further expandable up to 32GB via a microSD card. It is backed by a 1,400 mAh battery. It features a dual 2MP rear camera and there’s a 0.3MP front shooter.

BSNL Bharat 1 specs: BSNL Micromax Bharat 1 4G feature phone sports a 2.4-inch display. The device features a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor and comes with 512MB of RAM and 4GB internal memory. The Bharat 1 phone has dual SIM slots and is fueled by a 2,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, the BSNL mobile has a 2-megapixel rear camera and a VGA camera at the front. The phone has support for 22 different Indian languages. In the Bharat 1 device, users will get a pre-loaded Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) mobile app.

Airtel Celkon mobile specs: The phone has a 4-inch display WVGA (480×800 pixels), dual-SIM card slots, and 8GB of inbuilt storage. The Android 6.0 Marshmallow smartphone has access to all apps on Google Play Store, including YouTube, Facebook and WhatsApp. It features a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, 1GB RAM, 3.2MP primary camera with flash, 2MP front camera.