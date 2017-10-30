Want to buy Jio Phone? Good news, Reliance Jio makes this big statement on India ka smartphone booking dates

While it is busy distributing the phone to everyone who booked it, it is also preparing the way for others to make the booking. (Image: Reliance Jio Website)

First the good news for all those who missed booking their Jio Phone in the first round. Well, it seems their wait is not going to be a long one as Reliance Jio has issued a big statement of intent today. While it is busy distributing the phone to everyone who booked it, it is also preparing the way for others to make the booking. While that process is ongoing, Reliance Jio has been hit by a controversy – that it is stopping manufacturing of Jio Phone! So, Reliance released a statement indicating exactly what it is doing to calm the customers – current and potential.

One of the biggest telecom operators in India, Reliance Jio, has refuted all media reports suggesting that the subsidiary of Reliance Industries has stopped the production of the low priced JioPhone. Media reports claimed that the company was keen on stopping production of JioPhone and was planning to bring out an Android-based mobile.

However, the company, on Monday, said, “JioPhone, ‘India ka smartphone’ is committed to fulfilling the country’s digital vision. Jio welcomes the initial six million Indians who are moving to digital life with the JioPhone and will soon announce the next JioPhone booking date.” The company is looking to kill 2 birds with oe stone.

On July 21, the company announced launch of 4G and VOLTE-enabled JioPhone available free of cost with a deposit money of rupees 1,500.

Features of JioPhone:

Device size – 2.4 inch

Camera – 2 MP rear camera

Battery – 2000 mAh

SIM slot – single nano-SIM slot

Storage – microSD card slot

Aimed at 50 crore feature phone users, the new JioPhone is set to make a lot of noise in the entry-level smartphone market. “With JioPhone, the prospects of feature phones as well as entry-level smartphones brands aligned to these markets pushed the shipments in wake of anticipated contraction of the market due to JioPhone availability in 3Q and beyond,” says the CyberMedia Research (CMR) report.

The report also suggested that there was 9 per cent growth with 61.8 million mobiles shipped in the second quarter of 2017, of which 54 per cent were feature phones.