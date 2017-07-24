Jio Phone: 5 things every buyer wants to know before buying the Reliance Jio 4G feature phone

Reliance Jio has still not revealed the complete details and specifications of the Jio Phone on its website.

Reliance Jio Phone was unveiled by Mukesh Ambani recently, and this is a really unique feature phone, mainly because of the 4G VoLTE connectivity, ability to play Jio apps like JioTV and JioMusic. With JioPhone, Reliance is planning to change the dynamics of the feature phone market and has launched it at an effective price of Rs zero. However, Reliance Jio has still not revealed the complete details and specifications of the Jio Phone on its website. There is confusion on which processor is powering the Jio Phone. Additionally, there is no clarity on who is the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) of the Jio Phones. Earlier it was suggested that Foxconn was making the phones but now reports have suggested that Intex will be manufacturing Jio’s feature phone. Interestingly, Ambani had said that the phones will be made by Indian engineers. Currently, there is a lot of confusion on several specs and features of the Jio Phone. Here is a list of things you must find out before you proceed to buy the device.

Will Jio Phone support Dual-SIM? It is interesting that most people want to know whether Reliance will allow any other SIM to be used in the Jio Phone. But before that, it will be interesting to see if the Jio Phone will support a Dual-SIM at all. Reliance Jio is offering its own data plans along with the JioPhone, so the question arises that whether the company will allow any more SIMs to be entered into the device. However, it is unlikely that Reliance will go for such a feature. Additionally, there is another question on whether users will be able to take out the Jio SIM which they use on the device. This will be important, since, after a point of time, you may want to switch your device. Also, you may want to use the SIM you are currently using in the new Jio Phone.

Which processor will Jio Phone feature? Currently, there is a confusion on which processor will the JioPhone be powered by. Qualcomm India had tweeted on July 21, saying, “Glad to partner with @reliancejio on the new #JioPhone, powered by our #205 mobile platform.” This means that the Reliance Jio Phone will come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 205 processor. However, a tweet from rival brand Spreadtrum says, “Making India digital with #JioPhone. @Spreadtrum is proud to be a part of the digital freedom for #featurephone users. @Reliancejio.”

Does Jio Phone have hotspot? Reliance Jio, before launching the Jio Phone, had its LYF lineup of smartphones. All those devices support hotspot. In fact, most of the Android devices have a support for sharing data using the mobile. But Jio Phone does not have the Android OS. As of now, we have no clue of Jio Phone will support hotspot or not. It will be a shame if Reliance does not provide this feature with the phone, as it is widely considered an import part of any device which supports a 4G connection.

What is battery life of JioPhone? Jio Phone is a feature phone and feature phones are known to have a great battery life. But that is mainly because there are not many things that these devices support. However, Jio Phone is not any other device. It supports 4G VoLTE, which means you will use the phone for playing music to watching videos. Also, there will be an option to play videos on TV. So, it is highly important that Reliance gives this device a really good battery. As of now, there is absolutely no information on which will be the battery capacity of the Jio Phone.

Will Jio Phone have Android and iOS apps? According to pictures revealed during the Jio Phone presentation, reports have suggested that the device may support a version of the Firefox OS. If the presentation is any indicator, we think that the Jio Phone may not support popular services like PayTM and WhatsApp. This maybe because Jio wants to reach out to a wider audience with its JioChat and JioMoney services. However, we may see some form of mobile applications of websites like Facebook and Google. Interestingly, while there are questions of whether Jio will support any apps other than its own, we are sure to find one, the Narendra Modi app. For all other, we may have to wait till more information about the device come in.