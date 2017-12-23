Jio offers new prepaid plan with 2GB 4GB daily data priced at Rs 299; check other benefits

Reliance Jio has announced two new plans for its customers. (Source: PTI)

In a good news for Jio users, the telecom operator has announced two new prepaid plans on Friday evening which the telco has called ‘Happy New Year 2018 plans’. These plans are aimed at customers with limited budgets. Jio has priced these two plans at Rs 199 and Rs 299 respectively. Under the Rs 299 plan, Jio offers 2GB data per day along with free voice calling and access to all Jio apps. Designed for customers with higher data consumption, these plans come with a validity of 28 days. However, once you consume the 2GB of high-speed data every day, the speeds are capped at 128Kbps post that, the same as in other plans.

In the Rs 199 plan, Jio offers 1.2 GB 4G data per day for a validity period of 28 days. That means users can theoretically get 33.6GB of high-speed data, at an effective cost of less than Rs. 6 per GB, apart from the free voice calling and other benefits included in other Jio plans. Both the plans are now available on My Jio app and the users can also get them from their retailer.

Apart from these plans, Jio continues to offer other plans with varying data benefits. The Rs. 149 plan with a validity period of 28 days gets you 4GB data in all and is aimed at those with limited data needs. The Rs. 399 plan with 70 days of validity, the Rs. 459 Jio plan with 84 days validity and the Jio 499 plan with 91 days validity all come with 1GB of high-speed data per day.

For the users with a higher consumption, the telco offers a Rs 509 plan. Under this, Jio offers 2GB data per day for a period of 49 days. All plans come with free voice calling, national roaming, SMS, and access to Jio’s services for Prime members.

Jio had also extended its cashback benefits recently for customers buying high value recharges. First launched in early November, the Jio Triple Cashback offer provided Jio Prime customers benefits worth up to Rs. 2,599 upon recharges of Rs. 399 or higher.