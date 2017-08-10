Jio effect: RCom’s new Rs 299 rental plan offers unlimited calls and data

Reliance Communications (RCom) announced an all-new Rs 299 rental plan for its users on Wednesday. (Reuters)

Reliance Communications (RCom) announced an all-new Rs 299 rental plan for its users on Wednesday. Keeping up with the current trend of offer fever, the company took to Twitter and said,”Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs. 299 monthly rental.” The latest rental plan can be assumed to be a way to counter other big guns like Airtel, Vodafone, and Jio.

According to NDTV report, the Rs 299 plan will offer unlimited calls, texts, and data. However, the exact details of the new plan have not yet been announced. RCom users can go to Eshop.com to avail the offer. The company is led by Anil Ambani and recently reported a loss of Rs 948 crore for the Q4, 2017, mainly due to the free calls and data provided by Jio.

Buy here: http://t.co/fFeoVGWuOg pic.twitter.com/jX2nCIXJOe — Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) August 9, 2017

Meanwhile, a few weeks back, RCom released new plans for dongle buyers. It offered 4G SIM and 1GB per day data benefit at Rs. 5,199. The company also announced Wi-Pod dongle worth Rs. 3,200 where it offered 365 days of validity. Under the deal, users would also get a 4G SIM card with 1GB data per day limit at Rs. 500 per month rental. Moreover, Reliance Communications recently also launched a Rs 147 plan data plan that offers 1GB data per day for 28 days.

There is also a “Rozana offer” run by the company that offers 1GB data per day along with 30 minutes of talktime per day to any network at Rs 193. Like the Jio sachet packs, the company also a day plan for Rs 25 which will get users 1GB data for a day at Rs 25. For more data usage, users can consider the Rs 786 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 180 days at Rs 786. Currently, Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer priced at Rs. 399 is the latest offering from the operator, and it offers bundled data, free calls, and messages. RCom, earlier this year, received 99.99 percent shareholders’ approval for the merger of its wireless business with Aircel.