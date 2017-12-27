Jio announces massive cashback of Rs 3300 on Rs 399 recharge: How it works and how customers can avail this

Reliance Jio launches Rs 3300 cashback offer.

Indian telecom market is currently red hot with all the operators coming hammers and tongs to take that number one spot. In this fierce competition, Reliance Jio has launched another plan for their subscribers. The company has boosted their ‘surprise cashback offer’ and will now be offering cashback Rs 3300. The massive cashback will be available to the customers on recharge of Rs 399 or above. The cashback on recharges before January 15, 2018. This cashback will be in the form of Rs 400 MyJio cashback vouchers, up to Rs 300 instant cashback vouchers from wallets and up to Rs 2,600 discount vouchers from e-commerce players. The terms and conditions are similar to Jio’s earlier “Triple cashback offer”, which the company had announced in November. In the latest Jio ‘Surprise cashback offer’, the company will again give out eight vouchers of Rs 50 (total comes to Rs 400 in vouchers), which can be used to get recharges done on the Jio network itself. These vouchers are credited to the MyJio app itself.

Additionally, Jio has partnered with e-wallets like Amazon Pay, Paytm, PhonePe, MobiKwik, Axis Pay, and Freecharge to give a certain amount as instant cashback. However, not every e-wallet is getting Rs 300 back. While Amazon Pay users will get Rs 100 instant cashback for both new and existing customers, new users on Paytm will get Rs 50 cashback, but existing users will only get Rs 30.

New users on PhonePe app get Rs 75 while existing ones will get Rs 30 and new users on Axis Pay get Rs 100 as cashback. Once again for existing customers on Axis Pay, the cashback is limited to Rs 30. On FreeCharge too, new users will get Rs 50 as cashback while existing customers get Rs 30. On MobiKwik, new and existing users will get Rs 300 MobiKwik (as SuperCash), though they have to use the code JIOGIFT at the time of the recharge.