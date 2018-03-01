JBL Pulse 3: This speaker will rock the party

Everything in the tech world seems to be going wireless these days. Mobile phones, laptops, even their associated chargers—people are simply saying goodbye to messy cords and cables that clutter our desk or work-places.

Everything in the tech world seems to be going wireless these days. Mobile phones, laptops, even their associated chargers—people are simply saying goodbye to messy cords and cables that clutter our desk or work-places. Similarly, Bluetooth speakers have taken music listening experience to a new level altogether. You can now enjoy listening to your favourite track on-the-go sans the wires. These speakers look pretty attractive and are not too costly. JBL Pulse 3 from Harman International is a case in point. This is the third version of JBL’s popular speakers with built-in lighting effects and more powerful drivers for better sound. JBL has been on top of the portable Bluetooth speaker game for quite a while now. Its popular speakers are known for their durability and come in a variety of sizes. Likewise, the Pulse 3 wireless speaker is designed for easy connectivity with mobile phones, laptops and tablets. It has very minimal controls as well. Thanks to its 360-degree sound and light show, this portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker makes listening to music more fun; this speaker brings your music to life with glowing LEDs wherever you are. The device retails for `15,999, we take a look at some of its key features and performance.

The test-unit sent across to us for a review was easy to install. In the box, you’ll get the speaker, a power adapter, one micro USB adapter and the much-needed quick start guide. Looks-wise, the Pulse 3 resembles a water bottle of a school-going child. It comes with IPX7 waterproof housing, so the Pulse 3 is perfect for worry-free listening by the beach or pool—or even in it. Probing further, there are two exposed passive radiators at either end of the speaker, which vibrate to produce better bass. However, due to the lack of any protective covering, these can get damaged. The Pulse 3 is designed to stand upright; you can use it horizontally too, but it will roll around so I would not recommend that. It comes with a built-in rechargeable battery that delivers up to 12 hours of playtime. Frankly, the main feature of the JBL Pulse 3 is the new and improved light show feature. This full colour 360-degree feature has multiple colour settings and changeable patterns. Using the JBL Connect app you can control the colour and pattern settings of all your Pulse 3 Bluetooth speakers. With JBL Connect+ technology, you can wirelessly link more than 100 JBL Connect+ enabled speakers to amplify the party. Any JBL Connect+ enabled speaker is fully compatible giving you the power to pump up the volume in a totally new dimension. You can select Stereo (two speakers in stereo) or Party mode (three or more speakers), then sync up your light show for a totally hip party experience.

The Pulse 3 also features a noise and echo-cancelling speakerphone for crystal clear calls. You can call your family while cooking in the kitchen. Another useful feature is its voice assistance integration. You can access Siri or Google Now directly from the JBL Pulse 3 speaker giving you a world of information at the touch of a button. I tested the Pulse 3 wireless range by simply connecting to my Android phone and Dell laptop and walking away. Indoors, it stayed solidly connected over 30 feet away and even with physical obstacles between the device and speaker. The Pulse 3 is a powerful 20 Watt speaker with 3 x 40 mm speakers. This speaker can really push some serious volume. It pushes some serious bass, the mid-frequencies are decent too. What is also impressive is that the sound does not distort at higher volumes. There is no rattling or shaking of the speaker whatsoever. Overall, the Pulse 3 is an impressive, well-built speaker that performs pretty well.