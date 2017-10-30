JBL E35 On-Ear Headphones priced at Rs 3999; here is how to enjoy your music anywhere

WE ALL listen to music, but how we listen to it is changing.

WE ALL listen to music, but how we listen to it is changing. If you observe closely, especially at shopping malls, coffee shops or even one public transport, you’ll find that the number of people that use their phones to listen to music—mostly by means of a flimsy in-ear phone—has increased dramatically in recent years. Frankly, I believe one needs to invest in a good pair of headphones in order to enjoy the music that we like. “Don’t just take our word for it, experience it!” screams a bold statement by Harman about its newly-launched JBL E35 headphones. I have been using the device for over a week now, and here’s what I feel about this audio headgear. At the outset, let me state that the E35 is not a wireless device; it is a wired headphone that features a one-button microphone. The E35 is available in five distinct colours, we got the Black variant for trial purpose. Lightweight and comfortable to wear, the JBL E35 on-ear headphones come in a sleek, stylish design.

The weight of JBL E35 is approximately 165 g without cable. If I may put it in subtle terms, the E35 headphones are all about style and substance, all rolled in one, delivering signature JBL sound. An innovative, stylish fabric headband and ergonomic on-ear design means that your entertainment continues and your fun factor gets amped up no matter what you’re doing. However, the ear pads cannot be removed by the owner.

Moving further, the E35 has tangle-free fabric cable. The cable is approximately 135 cm including the plugs at both ends. This is a big innovation wherein a tangle-free cord design with angled plug means untangling is a thing of the past. Then, there’s a one-button universal remote with microphone. The disappointment is that there are no volume controls on the remote. Nevertheless, this headphone is compatible with most smartphones; this universal remote allows easy music control and hands-free calls.

During the trial period, I played a lot of music stored on my mobile phone. I also connected it to my computer to play music from my library and the E35 sounds very good. The headphones deliver a strong audio experience with rich bass and well-defined highs for a budget-friendly price. The only problem I had with them is that they are very tight on my ears. In summary, the E35 headphones give excellent audio performance for the price.

SPECIFICATIONS

Dynamic driver: 40 mm

Plug: 3.5 mm

Frequency response: 20Hz – 20kHz

Impedance: 32O

Estimated street price: Rs 3,999