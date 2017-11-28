Ivanka Trump, PM Modi launch Mitra robot at GES 2017: How you can rent it for weddings and birthdays

PM Modi and Ivanka Trump welcomed Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based start-up company Invento Robotics. (Source: Invento Robotics Quora)

Ivanka Trump and PM Narendra Modi have launched a robot in India called Mitra. The daughter of the US President Donald Trump, on Tuesday, got a glimpse of ‘Make in India’ programme at the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017 at Hyderabad. PM Modi and Ivanka Trump welcomed Mitra, a robot manufactured by Bengaluru-based start-up company Invento Robotics. The robot was a star attraction at this gala event. Mitra has been functioning at a Canara Bank branch in Bengaluru.

Mitra is an intelligent robot which has features Face Recognition (recognise users with their face and provide contextual services), voice conversation (can recognise speech in multiple languages and engage customers with smart conversations), autonomous navigation (can move around your office, store or mall to provide personal assistance and security). Interestingly, Mitra is also a robot which can be life of a party. The company, on its website, claims that Mitra can be your party photographer, an intelligent DJ, an entertainer, a live tweeter. It says that several corporations use Mitra for their events, weddings and birthdays. This essentially means that you can rent Mitra robot for such event too. Here’s how:

Invento Robotics has a website called www.mitrarobot.com. On the web portal, the company has listed out several of the features of its robot. The website notes the various uses for the robot in terms of retails, offices, as well as hotels. On the website, you will be able to either talk to the company for a pilot or rent a robot. On the “Talk to us for a pilot” option, you will be able to provide information about your enterprise and it will be decided if Mitra robot is useful for you. However, on the “Rent a Mitra robot” option, the company lets you hire the robot “for your corporate event, sports events, weddings and birthdays”. You need to fill in the required details in a Google Docs file, and then the process will proceed.

You can rent Mitra robot for events like weddings and birthdays.

Ivanka Trump is in India to attend the eighth edition of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) today. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit and three-day event will be held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre.