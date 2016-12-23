It’s been 20 years since Steve Jobs came back to Apple and changed the tech industry forever

Steve Jobs was a man of ideas, and those ideas brought radical and lucrative revolution in the world of technology. The original tech startup creator, before the word ‘startup’ became cool, was once ousted from the company he started. (Pic: Reuters)

Steve Jobs was a man of ideas, and those ideas brought radical and lucrative revolution in the world of technology. The original tech startup creator, before the word ‘startup’ became cool, was once ousted from the company he started. He came back from there and never looked back. Jobs after his return made his way to becoming one of the greatest visionaries of his generation, a big personality in four great industries, a billionaire and as we all know, the CEO of the most valuable company in the world of technology. But his march back into Apple started 20 years ago on December 20, 1996.

After he was ousted from Apple, Steve Jobs had created another startup called NeXT in 1985 with the help of many Apple employees. Meanwhile, Apple decided to buy the NeXT software for $400 million and Steve Jobs came along with it. With NeXT, Jobs wanted to create cheap computers to compete with Microsoft and Apple devices, but later started to make its own software as well, called the NeXTSTEP. These computers went on sale too but did not get quite as popular and Canon bought the hardware division in 1993. But these computers slowly achieved a cult status and people started loving it. This made NeXT suddenly popular and Apple could not resist the rise of a rival like that and announce the acquisition in 1996. Though people expected the NeXTSTEP software to integrate into Apple’s own MacOS, but it turned out to be the other way around.

But this acquisition was worth more than just the software and hardware. It brought back Steve Jobs who later shaped up the company to the top, and became an architect of the tech universe. Only a year later, Jobs was made the interim Chief Executive. People may call him a showman, a natural salesman, a tyrannical perfectionist or maybe a magician who can distort the reality of any field, yet the truth of the matter is he turned back four industries. He was one of those rare businessmen, who did not care about what the customer wants, rather used to make products which the consumer will use.

When he came, he got rid of the bad projects which were in the works and gave all his focus on Macs and creating software. Jobs in 2000 became the CEO and continued until his death in 2011. People may not remember NeXT as much but if Steve Jobs had not started it back in the day we might not have seen such great devices right now, after all, his outsizing impact is what made a superlative out of everything he touched.