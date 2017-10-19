ITEL S41 priced at Rs 6,990 is a decent budget phone with attractive design

Itel S41 has an attractive design, sharp display and good camera quality.

The smartphone arm of Hong Kong-based Transsion Holdings in India, itel Mobiles, which focuses on delivering cost-effective and high-specification mobile devices has recently launched itel S41 smartphone in India. The newly launched device has a decent mix of design, software, and hardware. Priced at Rs 6,990, it offers sharp display, decent camera quality and good battery life. Out of the box, the first thing you will notice is the device’s premium design. The metallic yellow finish on the edges further add elegance to the overall design. The front of the phone is dominated by a 5-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1280 pixels by 720 pixels. In usage, the display quality of itel S41 is fairly satisfactory with sharp and crisp resolution—icons look sharp and pixels are visible but reading is a bit of a challenge in direct sunlight. It also houses a front camera on the top, while three capacitive touch keys are placed in the bottom. Power and volume rocker keys are placed on the right edge while the left is completely free from any distraction.

A 3.5 mm headset jack is placed on the top edge while the bottom is dedicated for Micro-USB port and a speaker’s grille. The detachable rear panel is home to itel branding along with rear camera and LED flash. The device is non-slippery and comfortable to hold on. Itel S41 runs on Android 7.0 and is powered by 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek processor and 3 GB RAM. The phone packs 16 GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32 GB via a microSD card. During the review period, it handled basic things —browsing, reading, non-graphic intensive games – quite smoothly. But shuffling between different apps and multitasking was a bit challenging. Itel S41 comes with 8-megapixel rear camera and front camera. Both the cameras are decent and take pictures with good quality and fine details in regular light. However, the images were a little dull and less vibrant in low light conditions. The device supports Wi-Fi, 4G VoLTE, 3G, 2G, Bluetooth and comes with a dual SIM. It is packed with a replaceable 2700mAh battery which offers decent standby time of 5-6 hours with continuous usage.

• Estimated street price: Rs 6,990