itel Mobile launches ‘Wish A21’ at Rs 5,390

itel Mobile, part of Chinese mobile manufacturer Transsion Holdings, on Friday launched a new smartphone “Wish A21” at Rs 5,390. “The device offers specifications and capabilities superior to basic entry-level 4G smartphones within similar price points,” said Sudhir Kumar, itel Mobile India CEO, in a statement. The 4G/VoLTE and ViLTE-enabled (Video over LTE-enabled) smartphone operates on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and offers 1GB RAM and 1.3 GHz quad core processor along with 8GB storage space which is expandable up to 32GB.

“We are certain that ‘Wish A21′ will redefine established standards set by its predecessors in the ‘Wish’ series,” added Kumar.