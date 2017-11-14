IT spending in India to cross $87 bn in 2018: Gartner

IT spending across areas like IT services, communications services, data centre systems, devices and enterprise software, is estimated to touch USD 79.7 billion in 2017. (Reuters)

IT spending in the country is projected to grow by 9.2 per cent to USD 87.1 billion in 2018 from this year, research firm Gartner today said. IT spending across areas like IT services, communications services, data centre systems, devices and enterprise software, is estimated to touch USD 79.7 billion in 2017. “The IT buying landscape is changing. Digital business transformation is creating connected platforms and new industry revenue streams,” Gartner India Managing Vice President Ganesh Ramamoorthy said. He added that ‘digital disruptors’ are emerging in all industries including traditional grocery markets and consumer durables. Enterprise software and IT services continue to exhibit strong growth, with devices segment continuing to drive the majority of overall IT spending in India, according to Gartner. Software spending is projected to grow 15.3 per cent in 2018 to reach USD 5.7 billion, while IT services spending is on pace to grow by 13.8 per cent in 2018 to reach USD 14.3 billion. The devices segment is expected to register an increase of 13 per cent in 2018.