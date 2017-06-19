  4. IT industry layoffs: Enormity of job losses yet to be assessed, says Priyank Kharge

Karnataka IT Minister Priyank Kharge today said the enormity of IT job losses is yet to be assessed even as media reports suggested huge job losses in the sector.

Updated: June 19, 2017 6:25 PM
Karnataka IT Minister Priyank  Kharge today said the enormity of IT job losses is yet to be  assessed even as media reports suggested huge job losses in  the sector. “Media reports have suggested there were huge job losses in the IT sector, but the enormity of such job losses is yet to be assessed,” he said in the Legislative Council here. Kharge was replying to a query pertaining to IT job losses raised by BJP member Capt. Ganesh Karnik during question hour. Giving figures of IT job creation in the last three years in Karnataka, Kharge said there was a dip from 61,500 in 2014-15 to 49,500 jobs in 2015-16, but it increased by 3,000 to 52,500 in 2016-17. Asked what steps had been taken by the government to  update technological skills of graduating engineers in the  wake of usage of new technologies, including automation and  robotics, Kharge said he has discussed the issue with NASSCOM  members.

“To address various issues dogging the IT industry, we held a meeting with Nasscom members.They stressed the need for implementing schemes to update skills of graduating engineers,” he said. Moreover, government also had launched I-4, KESDM and  Startup policies to give a boost to the IT sector to create more jobs, Kharge said, adding that these schemes would provide various sops to youth wanting to open startups.

Kharge said state-run KEONICS has opened 254 training  centres to enhance skills of the youth and had trained 25,100  youth in the last academic year. The government also opened Centres of Excellence in  Aerospace, data science, artificial intelligence, robotics and cyber security, he added.

Government also had created a corpus of over Rs 340  crores in the current budget for the purpose. It had also launched ‘Yuva Yuga’ scheme to train youth in other industrial sectors and had provided industrial  training to 1.10 lakh youth, the minister said. According to NASSCOM, IT exports from Karnataka was to  the tune of about Rs 2.20 lakh crore in 2015-16 and direct  employment in the sector was around 10 lakh people.

