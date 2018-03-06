Is this Xiaomi Redmi 5 competitor? Honor 7C likely to be launched next week, check price, specs and other key details

After the much talked about Honor 7X, the smartphone brand is all set to launch the Honor 7C.

Good smartphones getting cheap and cheap smartphones are getting good. With the price point of smartphones falling down considerably, and features are being loaded in the budget smartphones – it will not be hard to say that manufacturers need to step up their game to have an edge above else. And Huawei’s Honor is doing that only. After the much talked about Honor 7X, the smartphone brand is all set to launch the Honor 7C.

Huawei is planning to unveil the Honor 7C smartphone in China. The Honor 7C is likely to be a stripped down version of the Honor 7X. Some of the notable features of the smartphone are likely to be a dual camera set up, a 5.99-inch display on the front and a face recognition technology. In February, the smartphone was spotted on certification website TENAA as well.

The smartphone from Honor is ready to be launched in Beijing, China next week reports GizChina. The smartphone is expected to be priced close to the Xiaomi Redmi 5 and can be expected to be around $250 which is close to Rs. 16,300. The report further divulges in the specification of Honor 7C. As per the report, Honor 7C is likely to have a 5.99-inch HD+ display on the front which will be of aspect ratio 18:9. A 1.8GHz octa-core processor is likely to be paired with a 3GB or 4GB RAM. The dual rear camera is likely to support a 20 MP lens and a 13 MP lens and on the front will have an 8MP sensor for selfies. The smartphone is expected to roc 2900 mAh battery and will have Android 8.0 Oreo.

Photo Credit: Gizchina

Honor 7C is expected to come in three major colours: Black, Gold, and Blue. For connectivity, Honor 7C will have the support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 4.1, 4G VoLTE, and GPS.