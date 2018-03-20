Is this what iPhone X 2018 model would look like?

iPhone X 2018 model is still months away to launch, however it hasn’t stopped the leaks to pour in.

Apple is mulling to launch at least three iPhone models this year. According to media reports, there will be three iPhone models – all resembling the iPhone X design but with different display sizes, the smallest of which is said to come with an LCD display while the other two models will sport OLED displays. The Cupertino-based company has, however, kept the designs for at least two iPhone generations albeit the colour options is the only visual cue that makes them distinct. Now, Apple is reported to be working on an iPhone X 2018 model with a Blush Gold colour that is likely to launch later this year.

According to a graphic designer who goes by Ben Geskin has tipped some leaked images that show off the iPhone X 2018 model in Blush Gold colour. While Geskin hasn’t had a clear record of giving true predictions, the images leaked show the iPhone X Blush Gold colour model go in line with the Apple’s tradition of announcing new colour options. Geskin last year predicted that iPhone X will be launched in an anniversary edition with a Blush Gold hue, however, Apple didn’t mention the reported colour model anywhere at the launch event.

Geskin said that the iPhone 2018 model in Blush Gold colour is in 'production' stage. This seems a little untrue as Apple usually begins manufacturing new iPhone models around the official announcement. However, Geskin likely meant that some iPhone X 2018 model components had undergone production that are painted in Blush Gold colour. The images leaked by him contains an image of the iPhone SIM tray in Blush Gold colour to back his claim.

While the leaked images look conspicuously legitimate, the readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt, going by the predictions Geskin made in the past. Elsewhere, some other reports also claim that Apple might be working on a Gold colour option for the iPhone X models that will be launched this year. We will come across more information as we move ahead towards the launch of the devices.