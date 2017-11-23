Is this the Galaxy S9? Samsung could show off smartphone at CES 2018

Samsung Galaxy S9 official launch is expected to take place in March. (Representational Image: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy S9 appears to be ready for a launch soon. 2017 is about to end and speculations about next year’s premium smartphones have already started doing the rounds. The most anticipated phone that has been leaked until now is the next device in Samsung’s Galaxy S series. The Galaxy S9 along with Galaxy S9 Plus is expected to be announced in the first few months of 2018. Evan Blass from Venture Beat has claimed that the phone will be announced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, in Las Vegas. But the official launch is expected to take place in March. According to a report, Samsung has introduced some big design changes in the new Galaxy S9. A BGR report has claimed that the company is working on the facial recognition feature for its new phone. The feature has become popular after Apple introduced ‘TrueDepth’ in the iPhone X. Earlier reports had claimed that Samsung may also bring a strong new iris scanning feature in its next flagship devices.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are also expected to come with a dual camera setup. KGI Securities’ Ming-Chi Kuo had claimed that dual rear-facing cameras exist in the next Galaxy S smartphone. Interestingly, other reports have claimed that Samsung will bring back the fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S9 and it will be placed at the back panel. However, the Venture Beat report claims that the Galaxy S9 will be a ‘tock’ version of the Galaxy S8, which means that there may not be major design changes. It suggests that the display panels will still be sized at 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch for the respective variants. Even the metal glass design is expected to stay.

Samsung Galaxy S9 may pack in the Snapdragon 845 processor. (Source: BGR)

The BGR report has posted an image render of the Galaxy S9. It claims that the phone has been built by a smartphone parts maker based on inputs from Samsung. The report added that the Galaxy S9 has thinner bezels at the top now. Meanwhile, other leaks have suggested that the phone with come with 4GB or 6GB RAM. Meanwhile, Evan Blass’ report also suggests that Samsung will get rid of the headphone jack.

The BGR report has also informed that the Samsung Galaxy S9 may pack in the Snapdragon 845 processor, that will be revealed by Qualcomm in 2018. It may also include the company’s own Exynos 9 Series 9810 processor. Additionally, a Geekbench score leak has noted that the Galaxy S9 will run on the latest Android 8.0 Oreo operating system.