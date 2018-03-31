Is Jio Juice an April Fool’s prank? Check out what Reliance Jio said

On Twitter, Reliance Jio wrote: “Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing Jio Juice.”

On March 30, Reliance Jio’s official handle tweeted a picture which was followed by a GIF. These two tweets indicated that Relaince Jio is coming up with a new product called Jio Juice. Now, not a lot was mentioned in the tweets by the Mukesh Ambani owned company however, today, the company has tweeted a video which sheds a lot of light on the matter. On Twitter, Reliance Jio wrote: “Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing Jio Juice.” This tweet was paired with a video which hints that the company may be playing a prank on its customers.

The video goes on to describe that Reliance Jio has come up with a new technology. As mentioned in the video, a user only needs a Relaince Jio SIM to charge your phone. Now, so far, there has not been any technology out there that does things mentioned in the video. What makes it more of a prank is the release date of Jio Juice. The company says that Jio Juice will launch on April 1, 2018.

Check out the video posted by Reliance Jio:

Time to say goodbye to chargers and heavy power banks. Introducing #JioJuice. #WithLoveFromJio pic.twitter.com/1YaT5OC5DF — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) March 31, 2018

Meanwhile, Relaince has given a huge bonus for the Jio Prime members. Relaince Jio has given the Prime members another year of Jio Prime membership and the thing that makes it more appealing is that the company is not charging any extra cost from its existing users. So, if you are already a Jio Prime member, you will be able to get services like extra data, free access to Jio apps and more. If you wish to get enrolled in the Jio Prime membership then you will need to get it for Rs 99.