IPL 2018: Wow! You can win premium house in Mumbai, 25 cars and crores in cash with Reliance Jio Cricket Play Along

As the season of biggest sporting extravaganza kicks in with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, India’s one of the largest mobile network operators Reliance Jio has announced ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ on Wednesday.

As the season of biggest sporting extravaganza kicks in with Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, India’s one of the largest mobile network operators Reliance Jio has announced ‘Jio Cricket Play Along’ on Wednesday. Jio Play Along is touted by Jio as world’s largest LIVE mobile game where users can plan and win prizes worth crores. Jio has announced that the game can be accessed through all smartphones across the country and can be played in 11 regional languages. Jio has promised to take the second-screen experience to another level by making the watch more exciting as through the game players can engage in real-time interaction. The game can be played through seven weeks and 60 matches.

Jio Play Along is an initiative through which they are trying to include the users in the game, turning the spectators into participants. The game will help bring India unite during the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League. Cricket fans will not only enjoy the experience but will also have the opportunity to win prizes worth crores of rupees. Jio has offered incredible prizes for each of the sixty games to be played during the IPL 2018. Participants will have the chance to win 25 cars, a premium house in Mumbai and cash prizes worth crores of rupees.

Apart from the declared list of prizes, Jio has offered to give away many more exciting deals during the cricket extravaganza, providing an engaging experience and giving the real feel of being in a stadium. Jio is also introducing a Cricket Season Pack that will allow cricket lovers to get access to their favourite live matches on mobile and stream LIVE match throughout the duration of 51 days (Available at Rs 251 only, offering 102 GB Data).