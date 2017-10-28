iPhone X booking: Phone sold out within minutes? How Twitterati erupted

Despite being the most expensive smartphone in the country, the demand of the phone is so high that Twitterati couldn’t help but gasp at this. (Reuters)

Believe it or not but iPhone X was sold out within minutes. iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 for 64 GB in India, while the 256GB version is available for a whopping amount of Rs. 1,02,000. Despite the sky-high prices, the demand is such that it went out of stock in a blink! Despite being the most expensive smartphone in the country, the demand of the phone is so high that Twitterati couldn’t help but gasp at this. Apple chief executive Tim Cook introducing the latest iPhone called it the ”the biggest leap forward since the original iPhone.” The Apple iPhone X will start selling from November 3, and India is among the first 54 countries where the premium smartphone will be shipped. Around the world, Apple fans posted images and comments online on Friday about how they were planning to get their hands on one of the $999 (or more) phones. But you will be rolling on the floor laughing looking at the hilarious reactions of people on Twitter. Take a look:-

Also Apple: pic.twitter.com/JCy85458WD

— Reid Chandler (@thereidfeed) October 27, 2017

Ordered the #iPhoneX, cost more than the down payment on my first house. pic.twitter.com/Pj1FvChBFi — Catherine Burr ???? (@catherineburr) October 28, 2017

#iphonex or rent? At least im gonna be able to take a clear picture of my eviction notice ???????? — Will.I.am (@WCarrera7) October 28, 2017

Major security flaw in iPhone X’s ﬁngerprint scanner. If you lick the sensor for about 20 minutes, it’ll unlock—try this at the Apple Store. — Lord Rat Squirt (@lordratsquirt) October 28, 2017

When it’s time to pre order the iPhone X pic.twitter.com/L3oJSm8qIB — Carlos V (@SimplyMessi) October 27, 2017

Trying to pre-order the iPhone X right now is like…. pic.twitter.com/OTjzi9wqG3 — DJ PHOENIX (@DJPh03NiX) October 27, 2017

When you thought you could pre-order the iPhone X at 12:01 am eastern time, but it said 12:01 am PT pic.twitter.com/Y0TgUmvqtV — Sugar Spice ✨ (@QueenTaurean) October 27, 2017

Consumers who ordered early will get their iPhone Xs next Friday. Apple also plans to set inventory aside for people choosing to buy an iPhone X at one of the company’s physical stores. For those prepared to fight the crowds, Apple had some advice: “Arrive early.”