iPhone X Airtel offer: Fresh stock arrives; check price, availability and more

Within minutes, the first lot of Apple iPhone X was sold out on the first day. (Airtel)

One of the most talked about smartphones of 2017, Apple iPhone X will go on sale on Bharti Airtel’s Online Store today. The ‘super premium’ smartphone will be available on their website at 8.00 pm on Friday. The online store has confirmed that they have their hands on the fresh stocks of Apple iPhone X. The online retailer Flipkart still shows that the iPhone X is out of stock. Flipkart is the authorised online reseller of the iPhone X. Flipkart is still silent about the availability of the phone. The starting price point of the Apple iPhone X starts at Rs 89,000 for the 64GB variant. The 256GB version of the iPhone X comes with a price tag of Rs 1,02,000.

Within minutes, the first lot of Apple iPhone X was sold out on the first day, November 3 says Airtel. At present, Airtel is selling the iPhone X only to its postpaid customers. The device comes unlocked and will be available on a first come first served basis. As of now, Airtel has not included any plan or special scheme to sell its product. Airtel has also confirmed that when a user buys the iPhone X from Airtel’s online store, they are bound to make the full payment online. But to bring some relief for buyers, Airtel is not tagging any delivery charges and will deliver the phone free of charge.

With iPhone X, Apple brings in one of the most remarkable phones. With a 5.8-inch Super Retina display, the phone has a full vision display, which means that the phone has an edge-to-edge display. Apple, with iPhone X has bid adieu to its Home button which had made a permanent residence on the phone. Along with the Home Button, the Touch ID fingerprint feature is also gone. To unlock the device, Apple iPhone X depends on Face ID. A new feature developed by the company to unlock its iPhone. This feature uses the front TrueDepth camera which is paired with an Infrared sensor and other hardware for this particular feature.