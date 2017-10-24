iPhone 8 is same as iPhone 7 which is same as iPhone 6 to me: Apple co founder Steve Wozniak

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Tuesday made a shocking revelation in relation to the iPhone X. (Reuters)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak on Tuesday made a shocking revelation in relation to the iPhone X. Wozniak while talking to CNBC said he is no hurry to buy the next iPhone-even though he usually rushes out to upgrade on opening day. “I’d rather wait and watch that one. I’m happy with my iPhone 8 which is the same as the iPhone 7, which is the same as the iPhone 6, to me,” Wozniak said, speaking from the sidelines of the Money 20/20 conference. “For some reason, the iPhone X is going to be the first iPhone I didn’t — on day one — upgrade to. But my wife will, so I’ll be close enough to see it.” The Apple co-founder is known for carrying multiple new phones at once made the remarks just ahead of preorder sales, which will commence on October 27, added report.

For more than a year before it was released, the iPhone X was hailed as a revolutionary new form factor that could spark a “super cycle” of sales. The phone, unveiled in September, features an edge-to-edge 5.8-inch bright, sharp display, with a smaller chassis than the iPhone 8 Plus. It also has facial recognition. But Wozniak also said he was skeptical that the Face ID feature would work the way it is supposed to.

Meanwhile, days before Apple Inc’s much-awaited iPhone X opens for preorders, a survey by brokerage Bernstein showed that demand for the device will be substantial, but not exceptional, with about a quarter of the respondents planning to buy the phone. Heightened anticipation around the 10th anniversary iPhone, which opens for preorders on Oct. 27 and begins shipping from Nov. 3, has already dented demand for the just-launched iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Apple shares fell last week after reports of iPhone X production delays and weak sales of iPhone 8 models. “The excitement surrounding the iPhone X appears to be magnitudes higher than actual purchase intent – 48 percent of respondents agreed/strongly agreed that they were ‘excited for the iPhone X,’” Bernstein said, citing a survey of 1,112 iPhone owners in the United States, UK and China, as per Reuters report.