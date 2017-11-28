Intex ‘ELYT Dual’ smartphone launched with 2 selfie cameras and a ‘spy-cam’, price will amaze you

Intex ELYT Dual: The device comes with 2,400mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 OS Nougat.

As smartphones get affordable with every new launch, they also get better with each new iteration. And to tackle the foreign brands in India, Intex Technologies on Tuesday launched a selfie-centric dual camera smartphone “ELYT Dual”. The price of this smartphone has been kept just a rupee shy of Rs 7,000 – at Rs 6,999. ELYT Dual has a 5-inch HD IPS display which houses a 2.5D curved glass. The USP of the phone its dual-front cameras. The sensors on the front camera are 8MP and a 2MP secondary camera. Such a set up of dual front cameras is done to have better portrait images. The phone also has an 8MP rear camera with flash. As far as the availability is concerned, the device will be seen on both online and offline channels.

“We promise you that ‘ELYT Dual’ is the best dual-camera smartphone in the sub 7K category for the Indian consumers,” said product head-mobiles of Intex Technologies Ishita Bansal while speaking to IANS. For the Director of Intex Technologies, Nidhi Markanday said that with the “ELYT Dual” the smartphone brand has created a niche in the sub-7K category of dual camera smartphones in the market.

Notably, the smartphone is also equipped with a “Spy Cam”. This feature allows users to take pictures discreetly and saving the picture directly in the gallery without anyone’s knowledge. The dual-front camera system has various click modes such as “Bokeh Effect”, “Background Change Effect”, “3D noise reduction (3D NR)” and various filters.

Another feature “Dermabrasion” enables the user to remove uneven lines scars and even acne from the skin. The 4G-Volte smartphone is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor and 32-bit Quad Core Spreadtrum 9850 chipset and coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which can be expandable up to 128GB.

The device comes with 2,400mAh battery and runs Android 7.0 OS Nougat. The smartphone also comes with pre-loaded applications such as “DataBack” app that provides up to 500MB free data back to the users per month for free.