International Yoga Day 2017: Top 5 mobile apps to get inspired by; check them out here

International Yoga Day 2017: Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in ancient India. In our country, it is considered to be an around 5,000-year-old practice. Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed the idea of International Yoga Day during his first address to the United Nations General Assembly in September 2014 and it was accepted. And now people across the globe celebrate the International Yoga day on every 21st of June every year. This time it will be celebrated for the third consecutive year – it will be marked tomorrow. Yoga is believed to help in transforming the body and mind of the practitioners. With the people becoming more tech savvy, for them doing Yoga is now so much more easy as a number of apps and websites are there for all the Yoga enthusiasts. On the occasion of International Yoga Day, here are some top apps you may pick for your yoga journey that will help you in improving your health, challenge you to go further, and help you find the right balance in your life:

Pocket Yoga– It is an application for your mobile phones that will give the vocal and visual instructions which will take you through each pose, including your breathing. This will also help in studying the correct body positions from the library provided.

Yoga Glo– This is a truly cross-platform app which has curation tools that lets the user filter yoga and meditation classes. There is something for everyone, from yoga for fitness to meditation for better sleep and more.

UrbanClap– A service expert app, which provides the service of a Yoga instructor at home. It’s just a tap away on your smartphone. For the best instructions of learning Yoga at your home, app makes hiring a Yoga instructor straightforward.

Asana Rebel– This app uses yoga techniques to improve strength and flexibility as well as focus on cardio for women to overcome the strains of everyday life. There will be training plans structured for each week which would be comfortable for you to follow.

Yoga Studio– The app gives you the flexibility to stream classes on iPad, Apple TV, or iPhone. The user can also work to master your skills by studying their instructional library of 280 poses. This application basically helps to bring class anywhere and practice at your own place.