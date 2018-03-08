International Women’s Day 2018: This is how Google Doodle honours women across the globe

Today’s Google Doodle

Search engine giant Google has honoured womens across the globe with a doodle on the occasion of International Women’s Day, that will be celebrated on March 8. In the doodle, the Google has shown different phases of women right from childhood, to motherhood to womanhood. It also shows how much pain she takes to bring up her children right from their birth to growing up years.

The day is dedicated to celebrating womanhood across the world , their achievements in different fields and their contributions for the society. On the occasion, people join hands around the world to partake in the celebration of womanhood. March 8 is celebrated as International Women’s Day every year. Before 1977, when the UN adopted it, this day was celebrated in socialist and Communist countries mostly.

Earlier on March 6, the search engine giant honoured well-known writer Gabriel Garcia Marquez on his 91st birth anniversary. Marquez, who was born in Columbia, was one of the most well-known writers of his generation. He brought Latin America’s charm to life in the minds of millions of his readers. Marquez he was also seen as the Spanish language’s most popular writer after Miguel de Cervantes.

Marque works were also compared with those of Mark Twain and Charles Dickens. Born on March 6, 1927 and breathed his last on April 17, 2014. Among his famous novels were and Love in the Time of Cholera, The Autumn of the Patriarch and One Hundred Years of Solitude, Chronicle of a Death Foretold among many others.

On January 31, Google honoured India’s popular writer Kamala Das with a doodle. Among her numerous works, she wrote on issues like women, child care, and politics among them. During her childhood, Kamala spent her days between Calcutta and ancestral home in Punnayurkulam.