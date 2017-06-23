Interactive Google Doodle pays tribute to Oskar Fischinger, allows you to turn artist; check out Twitterati reactions

Google is celebrating the 117th birthday of German-American artist Oskar Fischinger with an amazing doodle. (Source: Google screenshot)

Google, known for its innovative approach, is celebrating the 117th birthday of German-American artist Oskar Fischinger with an amazing doodle. What is so special? Well, users can compose their own musical animations here. The fun starts with the quote of the artist, “Music is not limited to the world of sound. There exists a music of the visual world.” and Google totally stands by it. Clicking on the doodle will lead the user to the page where he can compose his own music by clicking the dots from four different “instruments” offered. The track which the user composes plays on the loop.

Google gives wide options to have fun with this and unleash the artist in you by changing the tempo and choosing between various key options. To add to the fun, you can use features available like Delay, Bitcrush, and Phaser. The user can share their composition on their social media handles too. Many are already saying that this is the best Google doodle ever. Can this new doodle grab the artist within you and bring him/her out into the world? We suggest you give it a try – a serious one at that! And then share it the social media and let the world hear it. Reactions guaranteed – some may never get over it.

What does YOUR name sound like?? Create your own visual music in honor of #OskarFischinger! #GoogleDoodle ???? http://t.co/EZCe8wc70d pic.twitter.com/DNsYSlCoC9 — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) June 22, 2017

Today’s interactive Google Doodle is probably the best one EVER. Try it. It’s mesmerizing and cool. — Nacho Ricardo (@surelybutslowly) June 22, 2017

Can we all take a moment to appreciate today’s Google Doodle! Google have really outdone themselves ????#tech #TechThursday #GoogleDoodle pic.twitter.com/NdMuxJA1eY — MJ Games (@MJGames0) June 22, 2017

“What did you do at work today Jane?”

“Well, I played with the Oskar Fischinger Google doodle for about 10 hours.” — Jane M (@sarcoleptic) June 22, 2017

Oskar Wilhelm Fischinger, who died in 1967, was an abstract animator, filmmaker and was famous for creating abstract musical animations many decades before computer graphics surfaced. His works are showcased in museums and galleries worldwide.