Instagram introduces comment threads to make chatting easy

Aiming to make chatting with fellow Instagrammers easy, Facebook-owned Instagram on Wednesday introduced comment threads on its platform. Henceforth, users who reply to any Instagram post will find their response automatically grouped right underneath it in a thread. “Comment threads help you keep track of conversations and make it easy to respond to a specific thread. This update will make your feed an even better place to share interests, get inspired and connect with others,” the company said in a statement.

The feature would be rolled out in phases to iOS and Android devices over the coming weeks.The photo-focused networking site has been making improvements to the platform over the past few months. To safeguard the platform from online bullying, Instagram had in June introduced two new tools — a filter to block certain offensive comments and a spam filter in nine languages. The first filter is optional that can be toggled on or off in the settings. It hides offensive or inappropriate comments from appearing on posts and in live videos.The spam filter looks for any obvious spam in comments, blocking it from users’ posts and live videos. The updates were added to Instagram version 10.26 and are available for both iOS and Android.