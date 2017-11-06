Instagram adds a new language feature; step-by-step guide on how it works

Instagram has added three new languages — Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi. (Reuters)

To make it more friendly for its user, Instagram has added a new feature through which people can change their language setting to Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi– all of which read right to left. In its version, Instagram will make available this feature for all Android and iOS devices. Earlier, it only supported 24 different languages all of which read from right to left, as per engadget.com report. Recently, Instagram had added an enhanced camera format called Superzoom that helps you dramatise your videos.

In a statement, Instagram’s co-founder, said “I am proud of our efforts to make Instagram one of the most inclusive and diverse platforms in the world. With this update, we hope even more Arabic, Hebrew and Farsi speakers are able to use Instagram to connect with the people and interests that matter to them.” First, the feature will be launched on Android as the iOS work is still being in progress. According to reports, 70 per cent of the Arabic speaking community, using Android, have their phone language set to Arabic. Considering the fact that 60 million monthly active users are from the Middle East and North Africa region, this will make a lot of users happy to use the social media in the regional languages.

Here is how you to change the language settings:

1. Go to your Instagram profile in the app and tap on the gear icon.

2. Just below settings, Scroll down and tap Language.

3. Choose the language you want to use.