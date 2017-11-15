Infinix Zero5 launched with dual camera: Check price, features, specifications

Infinix Zero 5 will be available exclusively on Flipkart India at 12 noon starting from November 22, 2017.

Infinix Mobile, which is the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Holdings, a Chinese company best known in emerging markets for its brands like TECNO, itel, Infinix and Spice, has launched its flagship smartphone Infinix Zero5. Priced at Rs 17,999 for Zero5 and Rs 19,999 for the Zero5 Pro, these smartphones promise to deliver better photography experience to users.

Infinix Zero5 is packed with a dual camera setup, which uses a 12 mega-pixel wide-angle lens and 13 mega-pixel telephoto lens. The front camera of Zero5 is equipped with 16 mega-pixel selfie camera with large 4 in1 pixel technology, f/2.0 aperture and front flash.

Infinix Zero5 comes with 5.98-inch FHD LTPS JDI display with corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It runs on the XOS 3.0 Android Nougat and is powered by 2.6GHz Octa-Core Helio P25 processor with 6GB DDR4X RAM. It supports 4350mAh battery with 18W xCharge, fast charger solution.

The Zero5 is available in sandstone black, champagne gold and bordeaux red for the Zero 5 (6GB+ 64GB) and bronze gold black for the Zero 5 pro (6GB + 128GB) colours.

Along with Zero5, Infinix also introduces a noise free wired and wire free headphones. Available in two variants – Quiet 2 (Priced at Rs 2,499) and Quiet X (Priced at Rs 6,999). The headphones are equipped with active noise cancellation technology that allows user to disconnect from the noisy environment with just a simple push / toggle button.

Company informed that the Infinix Zero 5 will be available exclusively on Flipkart India at 12 noon starting from November 22, 2017. There will be an exclusive bundle offer for initial consumers of Zero 5 on launch day wherein customer will have an option of buying Quiet 2 at a special offer price of Rs 1,499 and Quiet X at Rs 4,999.

Infinix entered India in August 2017 with Note 4 and Hot Pro 4 and now with the launch of its flagship Zero5, the brand aims to target premium market and makes an entry into the large screen dual camera segment, said company.

“India continues to be a significant market for us and now with the launch of our flagship, Zero5 smartphone coupled with our foray into noise cancellation headphones segment would be a vital step in our growth story in India. It will surely help us in becoming a preferred smartphone brand by offering a fuller, better and more integrated experience to our customers, besides ensuring value for money,” said Benjamin Jiang, Global Head, Infinix.