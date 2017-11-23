Infinix Zero 5, Zero 5 Pro smartphones launched, Chinese firm eyes top 5 spot in India

Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India

Chinese handset maker Infinix Mobile is aiming to be among the top five online smartphones brands in India. It plans to sell millions of units by the end of 2018 as it gets ready to launch multiple new smartphones at different price points focusing on device customisation suiting local requirements, a top official said. Infinix, which is a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings best known in emerging markets for brands like Tecno, itel, Infinix and Spice, has recently launched its flagship smartphone Infinix Zero 5 and a range of noiseless wired and wire free headphones. “We are selling a large number of smartphones and feature phones every month across the emerging markets. The joint launch of Zero 5 along with the Quiet Series of active noise cancellation headsets would put us in a whole new consumer segment and support our aim to enter the league of top five online smartphones brands by the end of 2018,” Anish Kapoor, CEO, Infinix India said.

Asked about plans to enter the offline retail space, a strategy adopted by erstwhile ‘online only’ brands such as Xiaomi, Infinix global head Benjamin Jiang said that Transsion has one of the strongest networks of partners in India, so it may leverage the capability of its parent company but does not have immediate plans to enter the offline space and will keep selling its flagship devices through e-commerce firms like Flipkart.

On how its newly launched phone is different from existing heavyweights like Oppo and Vivo in the sub-Rs 20,000 category, Jiang said that the Zero series has been an Infinix flagship product globally. For India, special focus has been given on customisation suiting local requirements. “Zero series has witnessed brilliant performance in key global markets such as Middle East, Africa, South East Asia and currently contributes 20% value to its product portfolio,” said Jiang.

While Zero 5 is priced Rs 17,999, the Zero 5 Pro comes for Rs 19,999.