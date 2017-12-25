Infinix Zero 5 priced at Rs 17,999, packs decent specs, long battery life

The smartphone sports a metal unibody design. The edges are smooth and offer an ergonomic grip while adding to the premium feel. (Twitter)

Chinese handset maker Infinix Mobile—a premium smartphone brand from Transsion Holdings—has recently launched its flagship smartphone Infinix Zero 5. Priced at Rs 17,999, Zero 5 comes with a 5.98-inch display, dual rear cameras and a 4350mAh battery. We used this device for over a week and here are the details. Out of the box, the first thing that you will notice is the impressive design of Zero 5. With 5.98-inch display and weight of 197g, Zero 5 is neither too bulky nor thin but it is certainly a large device to carry around. The smartphone sports a metal unibody design. The edges are smooth and offer an ergonomic grip while adding to the premium feel. The 5.98-inch Full HD display with 2.5D glass on top offers sharp and colourful display. The screen is adjustable to light conditions, you can read in direct sunlight without much difficulty and the adaptive display works well indoors also. The front also houses a camera on the top, while capacitive touch keys are placed in the bottom. There is space for a USB Type-C port on the bottom, a single speaker grille on its left and a 3.5 mm headphone jack on its right. The power button and volume controls as well as dual-SIM slots are placed on the right, while the left has a dedicated slot for a microSD card.

The Infinix Zero 5 runs on the company’s custom XOS 3.0 user interface (UI) based on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system and its entrails are powered by 2.6 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P25 MT6757 processor coupled with 6 GB RAM. The device comes with 16 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded upto 128 GB via microSD card. During the review period, the smartphone handled multitasking and graphic intensive games quite smoothly without any hiccups. Like its size, Infinix Zero 5 is also big on the camera front. It comes with a dual camera setup on the back with a 12-megapixel wide angle sensor and a 13-megapixel telephoto lens and the front has 16-megapixel shooter. The camera division has some inbuilt features to enhance the quality of the pictures.

Both the cameras are decent and take pictures with good quality and fine details in regular light. However, the images

were a little dull and less vibrant in low-light conditions.The Infinix Zero 5 is a dual SIM phone. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include proximity sensor, accelerometer and ambient light sensor. It is packed with a 4350mAh battery which could last a full day with multitasking and continuous data usage. The device comes with Xcharge, a fast charging technology from Infinix. Overall, the Infinix Zero 5 is a highly competitive mid-range smartphone with attractive design, good features, long battery life and offers good user experience.