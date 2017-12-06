Indianexpress.com and financialexpress.com now available for Amazon Alexa

India’s third largest digital news player has introduced a new way of delivering information to you.

The Indian Express Group has joined hands with Amazon Alexa to bring you the best stories from The Indian Express and Financial Express. IndianExpress.com has been the second largest English newspaper website for many quarters, while Financialexpress.com is the second largest business news website in India. Now, you can get all the stories from these two websites through any Alexa device – such as Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot.

All you need to do is set your default flash briefing. Then, whenever you want to know about the latest news, say “Alexa, What’s the News?” The device will start reading out stories from one of India’s largest and trusted news brands which include Skills from content categories like Entertainment, World, Lifestyle, Opinion, Sports, Viral, Technology and, of course, India. With Financial Express enabled, users will be able to hear a mix of stories in one flow.

To move on to the next story, all you need to say is “Alexa, next”. The voice is customized for Indian audiences and sensibilities and is easy to understand. Amazon made its Alexa app live in India and started shipping the first Echo devices to customers who got themselves an invite for the same over the past month.

Talking about this development, the Executive Director of The Indian Express Group, Anant Goenka said that it is a pleasure to bring pathbreaking journalism in a voice format to Amazon Alexa. “Voice is the future and we have recognized that more and more users will interact with our content in this format. Also, we have always believed in making our content available where our readers are,” he said.

“It’s a pleasure to bring our high-quality pathbreaking journalism in voice format to Amazon Alexa — it’s an outstanding service that’s the first significant step to realise the potential of IOT in india,” he added.

Apart from The Indian Express and Financial Express, the group’s Marathi website Loksatta.com has been the indisputable leader in the Maharashtra and Jansatta.com is now among the largest Hindi websites in India. The group recently also launched ieMalayalam and ieTamil.com as part of its focus on regional markets.