Indian users to consume 11GB mobile data per month in 4 years, says Google

Average mobile data consumption in India is expected to almost triple over the next four years to 11GB a month, according to Google India Head Rajan Anandan. “India crossed 400 million Internet users, with 330 million connected smartphone users. Today, an average connected mobile user in India consumes 4GB of data every month,” Anandan said at the Google for India 2017 event. He added that this consumption is projected to grow to 11GB per month in the next 4 years. Anandan noted that despite the growing consumption, a significant part of the population is still not connected to the Internet. “We are committed to changing that. Over the last several years, we have focused on creating access to the open Internet, creating products and platforms that solve for India’s unique needs, and to make the Internet work in Indian languages,” he said. There are about 230 million Indian language users online today. About 170 million of them are using messaging services and about 106 million Indians consume online news.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who was present at the event, said Google is finding solutions for the billion people of India, which in turn could find solutions for 7 billion people across the globe.