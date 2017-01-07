Indian start-up launches wearable devices for fitness

An Indian startup has announced launch of series of wearable devises and mobile health applications.(Reuters)

The vision is to solve lifestyle disorders in youth due to lack of awareness and knowledge around health, through these wearable devices and artificial intelligence enabled mobile health applications, two young Indians Arnav Kishore and Aayushi Kishore told reporters at a news conference in Las Vegas on the sidelines of the annual show.

“Our vision is to change the regular fitness regimes and upgrade it with a combination of new-age thinking and technology,” said Arnav Kishore, CEO & founder of the Indian startup Boltt Sports Technologies.