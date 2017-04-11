Indian Express Digital launches Lifealth.com, the one-stop wellness portal

Indian Express Group, one of the leading and most reputed publication houses of the country, has launched Lifealth.com, a one-of- its-kind health and lifestyle portal.

It will add to the group's exquisite bouquet of digital offerings. It is the very first health and lifestyle platform in India to focus on spiritual wellbeing as well as physical and mental health, making it the one-stop guide for complete and credible health-related information. Lifealth.com is a result of research-based customization in order to deliver content basis user preference. The platform also employs world-class features to enable a clean, modernistic, user friendlyinterface which makes content discovery and accessibility more convenient for the end-user. It also features infinite scroll, which enhances the user experience further.

The launch follows close on heels of the recent revamp of the Indian Express mobile app, and underlines the group’s commitment to deliver state-of- the-art tech offerings for Indian consumers.Lifealth’s holistic focus on raising awareness and sharing credible information about all aspects of life with its users is also being touted as a game-changer in the health and wellness space.

Speaking on the launch, Sandeep Amar, CEO, Indian Express Digital, said, “Indian Express Group has been rapidly expanding its portfolio of digital properties with customized offerings in newer domains. This is to service the new requirements of audiences in India. The launch of Lifealth.com is another step in that direction. For this platform, we have spent a significant time in research and creating offerings as per our research findings. Users were looking at simplistic language, direct advice and an overall wellness quotient. We have customized our content offerings as per these findings. We are really hopeful that we will delight the users with lifealth.com offerings.”

Currently available in Hindi and English, Lifealth has been designed with a unique layout and animmersive interface. All content on the platform has been neatly divided into categories such as ‘lifestyle’, ‘pregnancy and parenting’, ‘love and relationships’, ‘mind, body, and soul’, and ‘health and nature’. Indian Express Digital is also planning toadd‘How To’ videos to the platform in the near future, and will also be launching Lifealth in regional languages within the next quarter.