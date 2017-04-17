India in dire need of ‘Digital Business Leaders’, who can address Modi’s digital vision: SAP

Only eight per cent of Indian customers who are unsatisfied with their digital experience would continue to remain loyal to the brand, added the “India Digital Experience” report by SAP, a leader in enterprise application software. (Reuters)

A significant digital gap exists between the best and worst performing brands in India and the country needs ‘Digital Business Leaders’ who can address the digital experience that businesses provide to their customers, a new report said on Monday. Only eight per cent of Indian customers who are unsatisfied with their digital experience would continue to remain loyal to the brand, added the “India Digital Experience” report by SAP, a leader in enterprise application software.

It found that 59 per cent of consumers were delighted and 15 per cent unsatisfied with their digital experience.

On average, consumers delighted with the digital experience are five times more likely to disclose information with organisations across industry.

“Digital transformation will be crucial for accelerating the growth of India’s economy. The report corroborates the need for the industry to identify ‘Digital Business Leaders’ who can address the digital experience that businesses provide to their customers,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, President and Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.

It said that India achieved a digital experience score of 44 per cent and automotive is the top performing sector when it comes to delivering best digital experience followed by banking sector.

“Telcos, utilities and government are laggards in providing good digital experience,” the report said.