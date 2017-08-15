Independence Day special offer: Reliance launches Data Ki Azadi plan; unlimited data for 1 year priced at Rs 70

Reliance Communications has launched an Independence Day special offer for customers. (Photo: Twitter handle of Reliance Communications)

Reliance Communications has launched an Independence Day special offer for customers. Reliance Mobile announced the offer on Twitter. Under the new plan ‘Data Ki Azadi’, users will get unlimited 2G data for 1 year priced at just Rs 70. “Freedom to express the joy of sharing with Reliance’s Data Ki Azadi at Rs.70 unlimited 2G Data for 1 year,” Reliance Communications tweeted. According to details available on Twitter handle of Anil Ambani led Reliance Communications, the firm is India’s largest private sector information and communications company. Also, the company claims that it has over 140 million subscribers.

Reliance’s Data Ki Azadi offer

Freedom to express the joy of sharing with Reliance’s Data Ki Azadi at Rs.70 unlimited 2G Data for 1 year.

Buy- http://t.co/fFeoVHe5FO pic.twitter.com/PSLZ8rIsGl — Reliance Mobile (@RelianceMobile) August 14, 2017

How to recharge

People interested in Data Ki Azadi plan can click this link to directly go to the offer page – goo.gl/6mUU0g

Earlier, it was reported by news agency PTI that telecom subscriber base in India grew by about half a per cent to cross the 121 crore mark at June-end, with the mobile segment accounting for the lion’s share of growth with a net addition of over 60 lakh customers.

Out of 11 telecom operators, only five top mobile players – Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Vodafone and Idea Cellular – were able to add new customers.

Loss of mobile subscribers by Tata Teleservices, Reliance Communications, Telenor, Aircel, Sistema Shyam and MTNL held back their growth rate.