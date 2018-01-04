In this Vodafone offer, Samsung smartphones available at unbelievable prices; all details here

In this new Vodafone offer on Thursday, the telco announced that it has tied up with tech giant Samsung to provide handsets too. (IE)

In this new Vodafone offer on Thursday, the telco announced that it has tied up with tech giant Samsung to provide handsets too. It means that now Vodafone customers can buy Samsung 4G smartphones with an attractive cashback offer. However, the offer only stands on selected devices which include Galaxy J2 Pro, Galaxy J7 Nxt and Galaxy J7 Max. On purchase of these smartphones, customers will get a cashback of Rs 1500. But there is a catch. To avail this special offer, prepaid customers have to simply recharge with Rs 198 per month for 24 months which would give them unlimited voice calls and 1GB data/day (the customer can also do any other recharge cumulating to Rs. 198 per month). Postpaid customers need to opt into any one of Vodafone’s attractive Red Plans. At the end of the first12 months, users will receive a cashback of Rs. 600 and after another 12 months, a cashback of Rs. 900 respectively, thus availing a total cashback of Rs. 1500. The cash back will be credited to their Vodafone M-Pesa wallets.

Commenting on the offers, Avneesh Khosla, Associate Director-Consumer Business, Vodafone India said,” We are incentivizing our customers to enjoy the Vodafone SuperNet 4G data strong network on some of Samsung’s most popular 4G Smartphones. With this partnering, we now offer cashback over the widest spectrum of 4G smartphones across various price points. This is in line with our strategy to democratise data and makes 4G more accessible. Our offer with Samsung will encourage customers to buy/upgrade their smartphones for a richer voice and data experience.”

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Samsung India, said “We are happy to partner with Vodafone as it gives us another opportunity to enhance the consumer experience, combining our popular Galaxy J series smartphones with their services at affordable prices. Today, every third smartphone sold in India is a Galaxy J series device. These smartphones come with several consumer-centric innovations developed under the Samsung ‘Make for India’ initiative.”